Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 26

City relaxing rules on outdoor dining, recreation, and events (Block Club)

Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Washington Park (ABC)

CPD: 3 hurt, including 7-month-old boy, after speeding driver flips car in Englewood (ABC)

Man stabbed on Red Line near Washington is 2nd stabbing victim on line this month (ABC)

Driver crashes into building in Northfield, no serious injuries (CBS)

W. Humboldt neighbors, community orgs and police hosting safety walk Saturday (Block Club)

“Clean air” ordinance rejected by environmental groups gets city approval (Block Club)

CTA placed signs supporting businesses affected by Red station closures on people’s yards (Block Club)

Latest version of Moody Bible plan near Chicago Brown stop includes more open space (Block Club)

