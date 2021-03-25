Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 25

Beale wants speed camera threshold raised back to 10 mph over limit (Sun-Times)

CPD: Woman ran red light in Bronzeville, injuring officer (CBS)

Driver crashes into a Wendy’s on Archer in Vittum Park and flees, no injuries (WGN)

Mixed-income building with 96 units, 16 parking spots planned near Damen Green stop (Block Club)

Who’s going to repair the ripped-up Lakefront Trail south of North Avenue? (CBS)

Park District’s first campsite, trail with boardwalks coming to Big Marsh (Block Club)

Homewood-Flossmoor Chronicle talks to leaders of the Black bike club Streets Calling

Is there actually a “Chicago Rule” for bike parking security? (Tree Hugger)

