Introducing Streets Calling, a new bike group for Black Chicagoans

Streets Callings Bike Club is a Black cycling group formed a few months ago whose rides have been drawing dozens or even hundreds of participants, but so far they’ve kept a low profile in the larger bike community. In fact, Streetsblog Chicago only recently learned of their existence after editor John Greenfield spotted a large group of club members visiting Ire Jerk Bar and Grill in Wrigleyville.

Streets Calling’s Chicago chapter is lead by a woman named Diamond, along with Ron King and Daphnay Sagaille. Diamond said the club grew out of the desire to provide a platform for socially-distant connection and promote health and wellness. The ride quickly ride grew from a few dozen riders to hundreds. Streets Calling leadership decided it would be great use their strength-in-numbers to help out Black-owned businesses and other POC-owned establishments by making a stop to patronize one during every ride.

Diamond said the group’s most memorable event so far has been the Juneteenth ride. “We had over 300 riders,” she said. “Everyone was so proud and drivers were honking at us, cheering us on. It was such a powerful moment.”

The ride mostly draws Black young adults, along with some older married couples, Diamond said. “It’s wild because you see people who are executives with full-blown lives who are passionate about being a part of this group-helping people find rides or recommending a Black-owned business to support.” Unlike many Chicago group bike rides that skew heavily male, Streets Calling events have a good gender balance, she said.

If you’re interested in joining one of the Streets Calling events, there’s a ride every week on Saturday, meeting at 10 a.m. at Ellis Park, 3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave. There are also weekly 7 a.m. rides and night rides on weekdays. To get the details on these rides, it’s best to join the group’s GroupMe chat. To get access to the GroupMe chat, you can join the Streets Calling Facebook group or reach out to StreetsCalling on their Instagram page.

It would be great if the group added their ride schedule to their Instagram page to eliminate the extra steps. On the other hand, respect the fact that a Black cycling group may feel the need to maintain some boundaries to help keep riders safe. Lastly, if you happen to have friends and family in Washington D.C. or Detroit, there are Streets Calling chapters in these cities as well.