Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 12

Hinz: CTA cleanliness, safety got worse during COVID, improvement needed for ridership return (Crain’s)

Driver hospitalized after crashing van into CTA bus in Loop (Sun-Times)

Driver says GPS led her onto Barrington Metra tracks before car struck, no injuries (CBS)

Ride Illinois has funding to provide a $2 incentive to schools for 45K kids to take its bike safety quiz

CBS looks at the Chicago Monuments Project controversy (CBS)

Fox looks at supply chain issues during the current COVID bicycling boom

J.C. Lind owner: Another bike shortage is likely this year, so if you want one buy early (Tribune)

