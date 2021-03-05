Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 5

General Iron hunger strikers end their fast near Lightfoot’s home but campaign continues (Block Club)

One dead, 2 injured in fiery crash on I-88 In Naperville (CBS)

Driver cited for fatally striking Refaat Shafikmeshreki, 71, at 34th and King (Sun-Times)

CPD: Man, 71, fatally struck by Red Line after he accidentally fell on Loyola platform (ABC)

Metra North Central Service train strikes empty car parked too close to tracks in Wheeling (Sun-Times)

Will Chicago take down Bowman and Spearman sculptures by Croatian artist Ivan Meštrović? (Croatia Week)

Celebrate ATA’s 35th anniversary at its ’80s-themed online awards reception on Thursday 3/25

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Great news! We surpassed our $50,000 fundraising goal. I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who donated to help Streetsblog Chicago hit the target. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this allows us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Stay tuned for an announcement about an online fundraising victory party.

If you haven’t chipped in yet and would like to donate to help keep Streetsblog Chicago running past 2021 you can still make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great March.

– John Greenfield, co-editor