Driver, possibly fleeing traffic stop, fatally struck Lakisel Thomas, 43, in Englewood

The driver who struck and killed 43-year-old Lakisel Thomas, a mother of three, last Monday as she walked in the Englewood neighborhood, has been charged with reckless homicide.

According to police, on Monday, February 22, shortly before noon, Thomas was walking north near 74th and Racine streets in Englewood. Isaac Wade, 20, blew a red light in a silver Chevrolet SUV while heading south and struck a red Jeep SUV whose driver was heading west, and then struck the pedestrian.

Thomas was transported to St. Bernard’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. Three people in the Jeep sustained minor injuries. Two of them were taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital, and one was transported to Holy Cross.

Wade and his passenger, 18, fled on foot and were taken into custody, police said. One of them was armed. The incident is being investigated as a possible traffic pursuit that began in the 7200 block of South Racine.

Wade was charged with a felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle. His passenger was released without charges.

Thomas, who worked as a cashier at a Sam’s Club in Evergreen Park for 17 years, was a caring and selfless mother to her three children, her friend and coworker Qwanda Curry told the Chicago Tribune. “The love that she has for her kids. There are no words.” Curry said Thomas was on her way to pick up lunch for her oldest son when she was killed. She added that she feels the city should be held responsible for Thomas’ death. “I’m not going to stop. If I got to stand in front of Lori Lightfoot, I will.”