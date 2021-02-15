Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 15

The city could soon let restaurants and bars do indoor service at 40% capacity (Block Club)

Tribune editorial: Taxpayers in no shape to subsidize One Central megaproject with “transit hub”

Two CPD officers suffer minor injured in head-on crash in Portage Park (WGN)

Resentencing ordered for drunk driver who killed blind pedestrian James Gavina, 58, in Hammond (NWI Times)

Chicago bike shops were looted during last year’s civil unrest (BRAIN)

Sterling Bay demolishes flour mill in W. Loop in conjunction with possible new Metra stop (Tribune)

120 units, 12 affordable, with 47 car spots approved near Main Purple, Metra stops in Evanston (Tribune)

Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago's Latino communities.

Thanks for your support, and have a great February.

– John Greenfield, co-editor