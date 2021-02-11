Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 11

Chicagoans can visit Hawaii, Alaska, and N. Dakota without quarantining upon return (Block Club)

Gun battle on Bishop Ford leads to crash, 1 dead (Tribune)

Cardenas holds meeting on plan for Dunkin’ Donuts on “treacherous” corner (Block Club)

Oswego working to improve pedestrian safety downtown (Tribune)

Map illustrates how Chicago’s relentless grid is helpful for efficient bus service (Bloomberg)

A Specialized bike shop may be coming to burgeoning West Loop (Crain’s)

The Garfield Park Conservatory is reopening this month, by reservation only (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great February.

– John Greenfield, co-editor