Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 29
- Oak Lawn mayor tries to politicize DUI killing of Cire Robinson, 12, blaming Kim Foxx (ABC)
- Daily Herald interviews ATA advocacy manager Maggie Czerwinski
- Anti-deconversion ordinance for Pilsen and 606 corridor passes City Council (Block Club)
- Pace acknowledges it has a problem with snow-blocked bus stops
- Developer plans to turn Weiss Hospital parking lot into 314 units with 113 spots (Block Club)
- Lake Effect Brewing is coming to vacant firehouse near Jeff Park station (Block Club)
- Looking back at the 2011 blizzard that left hundreds of drivers stranded on LSD (Tribune)
- Tips for biking in snow (spoiler: any kind of tires will work on Chicago streets) (Tribune)
