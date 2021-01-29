Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 29

Oak Lawn mayor tries to politicize DUI killing of Cire Robinson, 12, blaming Kim Foxx (ABC)

Daily Herald interviews ATA advocacy manager Maggie Czerwinski

Anti-deconversion ordinance for Pilsen and 606 corridor passes City Council (Block Club)

Pace acknowledges it has a problem with snow-blocked bus stops

Developer plans to turn Weiss Hospital parking lot into 314 units with 113 spots (Block Club)

Lake Effect Brewing is coming to vacant firehouse near Jeff Park station (Block Club)

Looking back at the 2011 blizzard that left hundreds of drivers stranded on LSD (Tribune)

Tips for biking in snow (spoiler: any kind of tires will work on Chicago streets) (Tribune)

