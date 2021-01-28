Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 28
- CTA releases new Uptown, Edgewater station designs, including removal of “Asia on Argyle” sign (Block Club)
- Female pedestrian, 28, in good condition after being struck by driver after 2-car crash in Loop (Sun-Times)
- New schedule for Metra’s Rock Island Line kicks in February 1 (Patch)
- Plans to reopen Double Door near Wilson stop, build 62 units in adjacent parking lot approved (Block Club)
- Parking NIMBYs push back on Hubbard protected lane proposal, Burnett says “it’s not a done deal” (Block Club)
- Bike advocates float a proposal for a continuous lakefront trail in Evanston (Evanston Roundtable)
- CTA, CPS announce scholarship fund to encourage careers in construction, engineering (Lawndale News)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.
