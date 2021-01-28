Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 28

CTA releases new Uptown, Edgewater station designs, including removal of “Asia on Argyle” sign (Block Club)

Female pedestrian, 28, in good condition after being struck by driver after 2-car crash in Loop (Sun-Times)

New schedule for Metra’s Rock Island Line kicks in February 1 (Patch)

Plans to reopen Double Door near Wilson stop, build 62 units in adjacent parking lot approved (Block Club)

Parking NIMBYs push back on Hubbard protected lane proposal, Burnett says “it’s not a done deal” (Block Club)

Bike advocates float a proposal for a continuous lakefront trail in Evanston (Evanston Roundtable)

CTA, CPS announce scholarship fund to encourage careers in construction, engineering (Lawndale News)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago