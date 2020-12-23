Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 23

Sun-Times editorial: Red Line extension funding milestone is “Great News for the South Side”

Speeding driver fatally strikes wheelchair user Marvin Brown, 84, in Englewood (Sun-Times)

Attempted traffic stop leads to high-speed chase, fatal crash in Lisle (Herald)

Driver charged after striking pedestrian in Lincolnwood, fleeing the scene (Tribune)

With a 90-minute rail commute, could South Bend become a Chicago bedroom community? (Crain’s)

Mass Transit: CREATE partners complete B1 project that will deliver improved train speeds

Roll N Peace creator Pha’tal Perkins discusses how biking can build community (ATA)

Places to skate and hike in the suburbs during COVID winter (Tribune)

MPC hosts panel on “Exploring President Biden’s Urban Agenda” 1/29 at 2:30 PM

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule over the holidays as we focus on fundraising, including Today’s Headlines and possible posts in response to breaking news. We will not publish on December 25 or January 1. We will resume full publication on Monday, January 4.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago