Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 11

Nearly 900 CTA workers have had COVID-19; 18 of them drove the busy No. 79 or No. 49 bus routes (Sun-Times)

Obviously satire: article claiming the ‘L’ is now serving all parts of town (Chicago Genius)

Driver kills senior walking in Geneva, blames sunlight in his eyes (Tribune)

SUV, semi-truck driver involved in violent crash on I-90 In Schaumburg (CBS)

78-unit building, with 9 affordable apartments, proposed a 7-minute walk from Morse ‘L’ (Block Club)

Yes, you’ll still need to wear a mask after getting the vaccine, experts say (Block Club)

Richard’s, the notorious bar at Grand/Milwaukee, is flouting indoor service ban (Block Club)

