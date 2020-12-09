Ride Illinois seeks volunteers to help shift its statewide bike advocacy to a higher gear

In the past Illinois’ statewide bicycle advocacy organization Ride Illinois has kept a lower profile than its Chicagoland counterpart the Active Transportation Alliance. But Ride Illinois is hoping to pump up its influence and impact throughout the Prairie State via four new Regional Action Teams.

The group is optimistic that this strategy will attract new individual and corporate members, expand their educational efforts, and raise additional funding for current and future programs. Volunteers with the RATs will help out with advocacy, education, and outreach.

You can contact us at info[at]rideillinois.org with questions about this program, or just click here to apply for a volunteer positions.