Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 2
- ATA asks members to lobby Congress to include transit funding in new stimulus package
- Former USDOT chief Ray LaHood puts in a good word for his friend Rahm Emanuel (Politico)
- Man stabbed in chest on State/Lake Red Line platform early Thursday morning (ABC)
- Driver charged with killing pedestrian, 29, in Franklin Park hit-and-run (Tribune)
- No, there’s no reason to believe legal has made Chicago traffic more dangerous
- Amazon warehouse, opposed by environmental justice advocates, sails through Zoning (Block Club)
- Fishman’s buildings dropped from Milwaukee downzoning plan after lawsuit threatened (Block Club)
- Bicycling takes an even deeper dive into the submerged LFT cyclist situation
- Need a project to get you through COVID winter? Check out John’s map of iconic Chicago pizzerias
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago