Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 28

Sponsored by:

• Person on foot killed in hit-and-run crash along Dan Ryan Expressway (WGN)

• “Man charged with setting woman on fire on CTA Blue Line, not in court for competency hearing (CBS)

• “Chicago’s TIF Program Helped Downtown — But Not Poorer Neighborhoods, New Study Shows” (Block Club)

• “Sen. Mike Simmons in partnership with Bike Grid Now, has secured a $300K planning grant to design 450 miles of the bike grid in Chicago and bordering communities”

• “The stretch of Lincoln between Wrightwood and Diversey is expected to remain closed through mid-October as the city replaces a 137-year-old water main.” (Block Club)

• “Editorial: Scott Kirby’s monopolistic vision for United Airlines at O’Hare serves United Airlines. But not Chicago travelers.” (Tribune)

• “Plans To Redevelop Uptown’s Islamic College Move Forward — Without Proposed Senior Living Tower” (Block Club)

• A route to Oakwood Beach is proposed for tonight’s Critical Mass bike parade / protest / party, gathering around 6 PM at Daley Plaza.

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