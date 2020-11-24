Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 24

Ald. Martin is proposing an EZ Pass-style downtown congestion pricing system (Twitter)

CNT’s Jacky Grimshaw discussed Lightfoot’s infrastructure spending plan (WTTW)

Police: Teen boy crashed stolen car in the South Loop, 3 injured; charges pending (ABC)

Hit-and-run driver inflicts serious head injury on man, 70, on bike in Palatine (Sun-Times)

Suspect arrested in Franklin Park hit-and-run that injured male pedestrian, 29 (Tribune)

Crain’s: Rahm, discussed as a possible USDOT chief, under consideration for U.S. Trade Rep

78 units, 9 affordable, 44 car spots proposed for parking lot near Morse stop (Block Club)

Recommended reading from Daily Herald bike columnist Ralph Banasiak

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog Chicago will be off Thursday and Friday.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago