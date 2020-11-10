Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 10

CTA hopes to start next phase of Red Line extension planning “very soon” (WTTW)

City prepares for a new wave of homelessness as statewide eviction ban is lifted (Block Club)

Lyft’s PAC quietly spent nearly $666K supporting IL state legislative candidates this cycle (ISBOE)

Driver fatally struck Tamer Jaghama, 6, in Oak Lawn (ABC)

3 officers injured after police chase ends in Plainfield crash (ABC)

Trucker spills 70,000 pounds of sand over La Grange Road near Stevenson (Sun-Times)

Developers break ground on $50M ‘creative office campus’ in W. Humboldt (Block Club)

Tips for riding your bike during the colder winter months (Daily Herald)

