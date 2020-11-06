Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 6
- Grad student Tushar Sharma, 27, killed by a driver who was fleeing a traffic stop (UIC Today)
- Man, 25, shot in abdomen below LaSalle/Van Buren station (ABC)
- Lower Lake Shore Drive crash leaves 2 Chicago police officers hurt in Streeterville (ABC)
- Boy, 12, on bike, injured by left-turning motorist on South Shore Drive (Sun-Times)
- Metra is following South Shore’s lead by piloting dedicated bike cars this winter
- Drive Safe Chicago contest invites teens to help spread message about dangers of speeding
- No skating at Millennium this winter, new $5 fee for Daley Park skating ribbon (Block Club)
- ATA hosts a virtual town hall on COVID walk/bike projects Wed. 11/11, 6-7:30 PM
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago