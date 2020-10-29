Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 29
- Tribune editorial blasts proposal for speed cam tickets for drivers doing 36 in 30 zones
- 1 killed, 4 injured after driver runs red in Chatham (ABC)
- Lightfoot won’t sue to end state ban on indoor dining and drinking in Chicago (Block Club)
- Is enclosed outdoor seating actually safer than just eating inside during the pandemic? (Block Club)
- During the pandemic, you can rent an entire Rogers Park movie theater (Block Club)
- UIC hosts a discussion of “humanistic” transportation planning practices on 11/19
- WTTW’s “Chicago from the Air,” featuring drone footage of landmarks, debuts on 11/19
