Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 7
- Indiana could be added to quarantine list, but you can ride South Shore from Indiana mask-less (Block Club)
- Great minds think alike: Crain’s columnist also refers to Metra / UP dispute as a harmful “game of chicken“
- Cozy Corner, located next to ‘L’ with a parking lot, says MKE protected lanes cause parking hardships (NBC)
- Hyde Park is taking steps to make life safer and easier for people with living with memory loss (Block Club)
- Pilsen alderman blasts city for pushing Landmark District residents don’t want (Block Club)
- Number of women biking in Chicago while using Strava Metro app increased by over 80% in August (NYT)
- A student’s experiences exploring the city on Divvy, and tips for first-time riders (U. of C. Maroon)
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago