Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 28

ATA, MPC, and Lyft: To avoid post-COVID carpocalypse, walk/bike/transit-friendly streets needed (Sun-Times)

CTA, Pace, and Metra release new, updated Ventra App

Metra: No cuts in weekend service are currently planned (Daily Herald)

IPD: Since Metra ridership has been down during COVID, they should gut the system

Plans for Chicago to Rockford passenger rail service gain traction (Tribune)

Right-wing state senate candidate: The Chicago-Rockford train would be an “expensive fantasy” (RR Star)

Railway collisions plummet nationwide, but not in Illinois (Daily Herald)

Driver of stolen vehicle crashed into Mag Mile Jewelry store Sunday afternoon (NBC)

State rep LaShawn Ford led bike ride Sunday to bring awareness to the 2020 census (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago