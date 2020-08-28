Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 28
- Affluent North Siders complain about having to worry about crime for the first time (Tribune)
- Active Transportation Alliance cofounder Suzan Pinsof reflects on the group’s origins
- Southbridge TOD near Cermak Red and Green stations is moving forward (MHN)
- Local doctors weigh in on whether 6 feet is enough for social distancing (Tribune)
- Elkhardt County, IN, is seeing a COVID outbreak among Latino RV industry workers (Reader)
- Ped bridge from Moline bus station to future Chicago-Quads Amtrak stop almost done (WQAD)
- 8 ideas for road trips from Chicago during the COVID era (Chicago Mag)
