Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 28

Affluent North Siders complain about having to worry about crime for the first time (Tribune)

Active Transportation Alliance cofounder Suzan Pinsof reflects on the group’s origins

Southbridge TOD near Cermak Red and Green stations is moving forward (MHN)

Local doctors weigh in on whether 6 feet is enough for social distancing (Tribune)

Elkhardt County, IN, is seeing a COVID outbreak among Latino RV industry workers (Reader)

Ped bridge from Moline bus station to future Chicago-Quads Amtrak stop almost done (WQAD)

8 ideas for road trips from Chicago during the COVID era (Chicago Mag)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.