Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 24
- Man charged with the stabbings of four homeless men on CTA and in Grant Park (ABC)
- Driver killed cyclist Jan Kopec, 83, Friday 6 PM in the 5100 block of S. Archer (Sun-Times)
- Ashburn doughnut shop asks for public’s help after van driver smashes into storefront (Block Club)
- ATA looks at mobility in the time of COVID-19 in the north and west suburbs
- $10 all-day Metra pass staying on sale through Halloween (CBS)
- New trail will link Arlington Heights to Buffalo Creek preserve (Daily Herald)
- Pilsen organization will host a Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo on Sept. 12 (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.