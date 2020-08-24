Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 24

Man charged with the stabbings of four homeless men on CTA and in Grant Park (ABC)

Driver killed cyclist Jan Kopec, 83, Friday 6 PM in the 5100 block of S. Archer (Sun-Times)

Ashburn doughnut shop asks for public’s help after van driver smashes into storefront (Block Club)

ATA looks at mobility in the time of COVID-19 in the north and west suburbs

$10 all-day Metra pass staying on sale through Halloween (CBS)

New trail will link Arlington Heights to Buffalo Creek preserve (Daily Herald)

Pilsen organization will host a Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo on Sept. 12 (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.