Today’s headlines for Thursday, August 13

City hopes second scooter pilot will boost transportation equity (WTTW)

Overnight restrictions to downtown to go through the weekend (CBS 2)

The precedent for cutting off the Loop (Chicago mag)

More on the second scooter pilot (Sun-Times)

Amtrak customers can see how full train is when booking trips (WGN)

DePaul going virtual and limited student residences for autumn trimester (Tribune)

Chicago residents set up outdoor charging stations for neighbors without power (Block Club)

Demonstrators planning to shut down Dan Ryan on Saturday (Sun-Times)

