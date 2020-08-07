Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 7

Chicago regional transit bosses discuss transit relief on Chicago Tonight (WTTW)

South Side bike rides creating new form of activism, solidarity (Block Club)

Urban farm to bring jobs, energy to Auburn Gresham area (Sun-Times)

Chicago TIF income hits record $926 million (Crain’s)

TIF funds could be tempting source for funds during pandemic (Sun-Times)

Wells Street in River North to close for outdoor dining (Block Club)

Nurse attacked on Red Line train (CBS 2)

How school busing will adapt during COVID (ABC 7)

Questions about equity remain in lead up to second electric scooter pilot (Hyde Park Herald)

From Tuesday, August 4, through Wednesday, August 12, Streetsblog Chicago assistant editor Courtney Cobbs will be running the site. If you need immediate assistance with an SBC-related issue, please email Courtney at courtney[at]streetsblog.org.

