Sound off on suburban bus service during the pandemic with a new Pace survey

Chicagoland transit agencies have had their work cut out for them during COVID-19, grappling with safety and sanitation challenges, as well as plummeting ridership and revenue. Pace Suburban Bus’ coronavirus response has included stepping up cleaning protocols, temporarily waiving fares and requiring rear boarding on some vehicles, and even MacGyvering protective shields for drivers out of clear vinyl and PVC tubing.

Now Pace is plotting its course as society slowly reopens and is looking for feedback from transit riders that will help the agency plan its next steps. They’re asking customers to fill out a five-minute online COVID-19 Passenger Survey to provide discuss their experiences using buses or paratransit during the crisis, and what they’d like to see moving forward. Here are some of the questions:

What type of transportation you have used during the past 12 months?

On a scale of 1 to 10 how important Pace Bus services are to you?

If you regularly use Pace Fixed Route Bus Service, list the route(s) you most frequently use.

If you needed to leave home during the stay-at-home period, March 21 – May 30, select the reasons from the following activities.

If you selected any of the above activities did you travel using Pace Bus services?

Now that we’re in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, please indicate the likelihood of using Pace Bus services for your current business/personal travel needs.

If you recently used Pace Bus services, did Pace effectively communicate service information to you during the pandemic?

What is the best way to communicate with you about Pace service changes? Select all that apply.

Please suggest any improvements Pace could implement during the pandemic in the space below.

What level of risk do you think the coronavirus poses to you and your family when riding transit? (Elevated, moderate, low, or no risk)

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your employment status?

People who are unable to take the survey online can call 847-364-3968 to take the survey by phone. Spanish speakers can call 847-228-3575 for assistance with the survey.

Pace will close the survey at midnight on Friday, August 21.

Follow John Greenfield on Twitter at @greenfieldjohn.