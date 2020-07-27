Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 27
- CTA altered train and bus routes to discourage protesting near CPD headquarters this weekend (NBC)
- Sun-Times columnist Steinberg checks out CDOT biking classes, e-Divvy bike debut Wednesday
- 10 hospitalized during CTA bus-involved pileup in Auburn-Gresham (ABC)
- 6 people injured, building struck, after 2-car crash in Lawndale (CBS)
- Latest designs for the Logan Square traffic circle remix and new Kedzie plaza (Block Club)
- Students pushing for renaming Douglas Park say they were left out of decision (Block Club)
- Anti-bike Trib columnist blasted by News Guild for Soros piece, has column moved from p. 2 (Feder)
- Broadway Cafe Street will happen monthly through September (Block Club)
- Public bike repair station added at Milwaukee and Kilpatrick in Portage Park (WTTW)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.