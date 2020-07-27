Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 27

CTA altered train and bus routes to discourage protesting near CPD headquarters this weekend (NBC)

Sun-Times columnist Steinberg checks out CDOT biking classes, e-Divvy bike debut Wednesday

10 hospitalized during CTA bus-involved pileup in Auburn-Gresham (ABC)

6 people injured, building struck, after 2-car crash in Lawndale (CBS)

Latest designs for the Logan Square traffic circle remix and new Kedzie plaza (Block Club)

Students pushing for renaming Douglas Park say they were left out of decision (Block Club)

Anti-bike Trib columnist blasted by News Guild for Soros piece, has column moved from p. 2 (Feder)

Broadway Cafe Street will happen monthly through September (Block Club)

Public bike repair station added at Milwaukee and Kilpatrick in Portage Park (WTTW)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.