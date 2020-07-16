Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 16

4 companies (Lime, Lyft, Spin, and Wheels) applied for 3 slots in upcoming scooter pilot (WTTW)

Metra to begin long-planned construction of Edgewater station in fall (Tribune)

Driver ran from Dan Ryan crash that sent man falling 45 feet over retaining wall (Sun-Times)

Tollway wants Western Springs, Hinsdale to pick design for new ped bridge over I-294 (Tribune)

Vertical farm planned for former big-box store in Calumet City (Sun-Times)

Experts: Indoor dining is sketchy, outdoor dining is safer if it’s “sheltered from foot traffic” (Tribune)

Schwinns are being built in the U.S. again, but production isn’t returning to Chicago (Detroit News)

