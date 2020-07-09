Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 9

As CTA ridership slowly increases, WBEZ talks to riders about their experience

CTA riders discuss the impact of the transit shutdown during George Floyd protests (ATA)

Ald. David Moore holds press conference in support of south suburban airport (Crusader)

Hit-and-run driver killed pedestrian, also struck by another motorist, in Aurora (Daily Herald)

Man on motorbike killed in collision with officer in unmarked car in West Pullman (NBC)

Driver critically injures tow truck driver helping trucker with a flat on the Stevenson (ABC)

CDOT Webinar on Clark streetscape from Devon to Arthur on Tuesday 6/14, 6 PM

