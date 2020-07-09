Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 9
- As CTA ridership slowly increases, WBEZ talks to riders about their experience
- CTA riders discuss the impact of the transit shutdown during George Floyd protests (ATA)
- Ald. David Moore holds press conference in support of south suburban airport (Crusader)
- Hit-and-run driver killed pedestrian, also struck by another motorist, in Aurora (Daily Herald)
- Man on motorbike killed in collision with officer in unmarked car in West Pullman (NBC)
- Driver critically injures tow truck driver helping trucker with a flat on the Stevenson (ABC)
- CDOT Webinar on Clark streetscape from Devon to Arthur on Tuesday 6/14, 6 PM
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.