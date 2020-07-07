Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 7
- Findings from ATA’s listening tour of 100+ community leaders and public officials
- Quarantine order kicks in for travelers from states with skyrocketing COVID cases (Sun-Times)
- Illinois State Police seek driver who injured pedestrian in hit-and-run on I-290 (NBC)
- I-55 was shut down in both directions near Braceville after 5-vehicle crash (NBC)
- Woman, 28, robbed on Evanston’s Davis Metra station platform (Evanston Now)
- Metra to offer its $10 All-Day Pass through Labor Day (Tribune)
- Despite the heat wave, Chicagoans aren’t allowed to cool off at beaches (Block Club)
- Amid COVID-19 bike shortage, ABC7 viewers help each other find shops selling bicycles
- Why are there Chicago-centric honey bears painted in a West Town viaduct? (Sun-Times)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
