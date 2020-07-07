Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 7

Findings from ATA’s listening tour of 100+ community leaders and public officials

Quarantine order kicks in for travelers from states with skyrocketing COVID cases (Sun-Times)

Illinois State Police seek driver who injured pedestrian in hit-and-run on I-290 (NBC)

I-55 was shut down in both directions near Braceville after 5-vehicle crash (NBC)

Woman, 28, robbed on Evanston’s Davis Metra station platform (Evanston Now)

Metra to offer its $10 All-Day Pass through Labor Day (Tribune)

Despite the heat wave, Chicagoans aren’t allowed to cool off at beaches (Block Club)

Amid COVID-19 bike shortage, ABC7 viewers help each other find shops selling bicycles

Why are there Chicago-centric honey bears painted in a West Town viaduct? (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.