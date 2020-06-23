Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 23
- Study: Ride-hail trips cost more in low-demand, i.e. POC, Chicago communities (Salon)
- More than 100 cyclists blanketed North Side streets to protest police brutality (Tribune)
- Right-wing editor: Lightfoot keeping LFT closed after BLM protests was “hypocrisy” (HHG)
- More coverage of the reopening of the Lakefront Trail (NBC)
- “Overwhelming” support from 35th Ward residents for Palmer Slow Street (Block Club)
- Metra boosts service on N. Central Service, SW. Service and Heritage Corridor (Tribune)
- The insane car chases and crashes in “The Blues Brothers” were “all real” (Sun-Times)
- Online community meeting for West Randolph Corridor project Thursday 6 PM (Block Club)
