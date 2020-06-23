Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 23

Study: Ride-hail trips cost more in low-demand, i.e. POC, Chicago communities (Salon)

More than 100 cyclists blanketed North Side streets to protest police brutality (Tribune)

Right-wing editor: Lightfoot keeping LFT closed after BLM protests was “hypocrisy” (HHG)

More coverage of the reopening of the Lakefront Trail (NBC)

“Overwhelming” support from 35th Ward residents for Palmer Slow Street (Block Club)

Metra boosts service on N. Central Service, SW. Service and Heritage Corridor (Tribune)

The insane car chases and crashes in “The Blues Brothers” were “all real” (Sun-Times)

Online community meeting for West Randolph Corridor project Thursday 6 PM (Block Club)

