Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 23

Chicago moves into Phase 4 on Friday, including indoor dining, performance venues (ABC)

Civic leaders warn of gridlock, economic harm if commuters shun transit (Tribune, Crain’s)

CTA distributing free “Travel Healthy” kits with masks, sanitizer, tips (NBC)

Healthy Schools Campaign endorses, open streets, Slow Streets, emergency bikeways

Evan Melau, 15, killed on bike after drivers struck him near Woodridge bike path (NBC)

Dan Ryan crash near 47th leaves 1 dead, 7 injured (NBC)

4 hurt when drive crashes into building near Midway Airport (Sun-Times)

Lipinski makes another attempt at brokering Union Station deal (Crain’s)

Matt Muchowski argues for removing Chicago tributes to fascist aviator Italo Balbo

Take a self-guided bike tour exploring history of 1919 Chicago Race Riots (Newberry Library)

