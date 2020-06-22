Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 23
- Chicago moves into Phase 4 on Friday, including indoor dining, performance venues (ABC)
- Civic leaders warn of gridlock, economic harm if commuters shun transit (Tribune, Crain’s)
- CTA distributing free “Travel Healthy” kits with masks, sanitizer, tips (NBC)
- Healthy Schools Campaign endorses, open streets, Slow Streets, emergency bikeways
- Evan Melau, 15, killed on bike after drivers struck him near Woodridge bike path (NBC)
- Dan Ryan crash near 47th leaves 1 dead, 7 injured (NBC)
- 4 hurt when drive crashes into building near Midway Airport (Sun-Times)
- Lipinski makes another attempt at brokering Union Station deal (Crain’s)
- Matt Muchowski argues for removing Chicago tributes to fascist aviator Italo Balbo
- Take a self-guided bike tour exploring history of 1919 Chicago Race Riots (Newberry Library)
