Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 18

The 606 is reopening Monday 6 AM to 7 PM; Ken Griffin is donating $5M to fix LFT (Tribune)

CDOT: Last week traffic was back to 77% of volume recorded last year (Tribune)

Metra: COVID will cost us $605 million in lost revenues through 2021 (Tribune)

Glendale Heights driver charged with 5th DUI after Batavia rollover crash (Herald)

Maldonado, who made $300K on 606 land, wants to extend ban on demolitions (Block Club)

Ogden bus is returning, but residents could lose it if ridership is low (Block Club)

Lightfoot: Chicago should stop impounding cars for non-driving offenses (Block Club)

Recyclery holds ride in solidarity against police brutality Saturday 11 AM, 1610 W. Howard

