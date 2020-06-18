Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 18
- The 606 is reopening Monday 6 AM to 7 PM; Ken Griffin is donating $5M to fix LFT (Tribune)
- CDOT: Last week traffic was back to 77% of volume recorded last year (Tribune)
- Metra: COVID will cost us $605 million in lost revenues through 2021 (Tribune)
- Glendale Heights driver charged with 5th DUI after Batavia rollover crash (Herald)
- Maldonado, who made $300K on 606 land, wants to extend ban on demolitions (Block Club)
- Ogden bus is returning, but residents could lose it if ridership is low (Block Club)
- Lightfoot: Chicago should stop impounding cars for non-driving offenses (Block Club)
- Recyclery holds ride in solidarity against police brutality Saturday 11 AM, 1610 W. Howard
