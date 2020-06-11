Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 11

Tribune editorial: “Any push to cut the size of the Police Department… is counterproductive”

Video shows CPD squad car rolling over girl, 16, in Roseland during protests (The Tribe)

Police oversight agency investigating chase that killed Guadeloupe Francisco-Martinez (Tribune)

Editorial: The high-speed chase that killed Martinez should never have happened (Tribune)

CTA passengers say there’s room to social distance, riders are wearing masks (Tribune)

Why is it taking the city so long to open up the 6 cafe streets? (Tribune)

Nugent wants to make sure that development in North Park isn’t a free-for-all (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.