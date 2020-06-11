Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 11
- Tribune editorial: “Any push to cut the size of the Police Department… is counterproductive”
- Video shows CPD squad car rolling over girl, 16, in Roseland during protests (The Tribe)
- Police oversight agency investigating chase that killed Guadeloupe Francisco-Martinez (Tribune)
- Editorial: The high-speed chase that killed Martinez should never have happened (Tribune)
- CTA passengers say there’s room to social distance, riders are wearing masks (Tribune)
- Why is it taking the city so long to open up the 6 cafe streets? (Tribune)
- Nugent wants to make sure that development in North Park isn’t a free-for-all (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
