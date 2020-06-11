Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 11

  • Tribune editorial: “Any push to cut the size of the Police Department… is counterproductive”
  • Video shows CPD squad car rolling over girl, 16, in Roseland during protests (The Tribe)
  • Police oversight agency investigating chase that killed Guadeloupe Francisco-Martinez (Tribune)
  • Editorial: The high-speed chase that killed Martinez should never have happened (Tribune)
  • CTA passengers say there’s room to social distance, riders are wearing masks (Tribune)
  • Why is it taking the city so long to open up the 6 cafe streets? (Tribune)
  • Nugent wants to make sure that development in North Park isn’t a free-for-all (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.