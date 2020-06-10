Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 10
- Pritzker, Preckwinkle, Foxx join BLM march on Matteson’s bike/ped-friendly Unity Bridge (Tribune)
- Vasquez considers pedestrianizing parts of Balmoral, Catalpa, and Berwyn (Block Club)
Lakeview leaders propose turning side streets into cafe zones (Block Club)
- 2 people killed after falling onto Red, Green tracks, Police chase disrupts Blue service (Tribune)
- One-year-old Lazel Bond died in crash on Dan Ryan near 59th Street (WGN)
- Female driver, 33, dies after colliding with viaduct at 71st and Cottage Grove (Tribune)
- Woman sues Grub Hub after being intentionally struck by driver fraudulently using app (Block Club)
- CTA Yellow Line train derails when tree falls during storms, service suspended (CBS)
- Logan Square restaurants are hiring in-house delivery bikers to avoid high app fees (Block Club)
