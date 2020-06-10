Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 10

Pritzker, Preckwinkle, Foxx join BLM march on Matteson’s bike/ped-friendly Unity Bridge (Tribune)

Vasquez considers pedestrianizing parts of Balmoral, Catalpa, and Berwyn (Block Club)

Lakeview leaders propose turning side streets into cafe zones ( Block Club

2 people killed after falling onto Red, Green tracks, Police chase disrupts Blue service (Tribune)

One-year-old Lazel Bond died in crash on Dan Ryan near 59th Street (WGN)

Female driver, 33, dies after colliding with viaduct at 71st and Cottage Grove (Tribune)

Woman sues Grub Hub after being intentionally struck by driver fraudulently using app (Block Club)

CTA Yellow Line train derails when tree falls during storms, service suspended (CBS)

Logan Square restaurants are hiring in-house delivery bikers to avoid high app fees (Block Club)

