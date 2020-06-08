Juan Cabral, 55, was one of 6 Chicago vulnerable road users fatally struck in May

Along the drop in driving in Chicago during Stay at Home, speeding and crash severity has been on the rise, and last month was a particularly bad one for pedestrian and bike fatalities.

Streetsblog Chicago previously reported on the May deaths of pedestrian William Merritt, 57, (Near West Side), as well as three people walking and one person biking who were fatally struck by motorists during the space of one week that month: cyclist Andrew Peterson, 37 (Near West Side); an unidentified male pedestrian (West Humboldt Park); an unidentified man, 62 (Homan Square); and a young, female pedestrian (Near West Side.)

On Saturday, May 23, Juan Cabral, 55, died from injuries sustained in a collision earlier in the month in Back of the Yards, bringing the May death toll for vulnerable road users on Chicago streets to six. 40 pedestrians died and 4 cyclists were fatally struck on Chicago streets in 2019, for an average of 3.7 vulnerable road user fatalities a month.

According to police, On Tuesday, May 5, Cabral was crossing the street in a crosswalk at 47th Street and Ashland Avenue, which is seven lanes wide at this intersection. The drivers of a 2007 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Camry crashed. The Charger then skidded into the crosswalk, striking the pedestrian in the leg.

Cabral was pronounced dead on May 25 at 7:30 a.m. at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found that he had died from complications injuries sustained in the crash.

Fatality Tracker: 2020 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 12

Bicyclist: 2

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.