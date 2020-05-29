Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 29
- Lightfoot is announcing her Slow Streets plan today at 1 PM at press conference on Facebook
- Internal CTA report gives poor marks for train cleaning as city moves into Phase 3 (ABC)
- CTA: We will watch crowds, make announcements to keep riders apart during Phase 3 (Tribune)
- Metra announces additional guidelines as Chicago prepares to begin Phase 3 (Daily Chronicle)
- Man pushed another man onto Red tracks at 87, where the victim was fatally struck (Block Club)
- 2 children among 5 seriously hurt in McKinley Park crash (Sun-Times)
- Cyclist in critical condition after teens driving stolen SUV hit him in West Town, charges made (ABC)
- 5 arrested in South Side Red Line attack, robbery of men 62 and 72 (WGN)
- Video provides update on Big Marsh and Ford Calumet Environmental Center
- WTTW checks out the new book “Transit Hikes” — Here’s our review
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
