Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 29

Lightfoot is announcing her Slow Streets plan today at 1 PM at press conference on Facebook

Internal CTA report gives poor marks for train cleaning as city moves into Phase 3 (ABC)

CTA: We will watch crowds, make announcements to keep riders apart during Phase 3 (Tribune)

Metra announces additional guidelines as Chicago prepares to begin Phase 3 (Daily Chronicle)

Man pushed another man onto Red tracks at 87, where the victim was fatally struck (Block Club)

2 children among 5 seriously hurt in McKinley Park crash (Sun-Times)

Cyclist in critical condition after teens driving stolen SUV hit him in West Town, charges made (ABC)

5 arrested in South Side Red Line attack, robbery of men 62 and 72 (WGN)

Video provides update on Big Marsh and Ford Calumet Environmental Center

WTTW checks out the new book “Transit Hikes” — Here’s our review

