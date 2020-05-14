Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 14

Chicago-Area transit agencies still waiting on stimulus cash (WTTW)

CTA, union clash over train cleaning procedures amid COVID-19 pandemic (WTTW)

CBS: Even though CTA ridership has plummeted, violent crime has remained consistent

Lightfoot says lakefront will stay closed when Chicago enters next phase of reopening (Block Club)

Naperville Park District may take legal action to reopen parks on its own schedule (Tribune)

Time Out offers guidance on which outdoor activities are #CoronaKosher right now

It’s been rideable for months, but the Lincoln Village Ped Bridge is officially open (Block Club)

