Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 30

Active Trans joins coalition supporting Pritzker’s graduated “Fair Tax” proposal

Technology department employee is 4th CTA worker to die of VOVID-19 (Sun-Times)

Speeding driver runs red in Loop, T-boning CTA bus and injuring 4 people (Sun-Times)

Semi driver overturns truck on Tri-State Tollway, blocking southbound traffic (ABC)

Friends of the Chicago River: Here’s why we should make the river a “blue-green corridor” (Sun-Times)

20-unit TOD apartment complex opens near BNSF Line in Downers Grove (Connect Chicago)

Yes, you can ride a bicycle in Chicago during Stay at Home (Cycling Chicago)

