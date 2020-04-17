Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 17
- CTA, Pace and Metra to receive $1.4 billion in federal stimulus money (Sun-Times)
- Advocates call for transit agencies to prioritize racial equity in COVID-19 response (Active Trans)
- 2 people, including 14-year-old girl, killed in Park Manor after SUV driver ran red (CBS)
- Driver speeding on Archer died after running into another car and crashing into light pole (CBS)
- Man punches nurse on CTA bus after accusing her of coughing on him (NBC)
- Violence interrupters are doing outreach about social distancing on the West Side (Block Club)
- West Ridge taxi company owner has parking lots full of cabs, but no work for drivers (Tribune)
- Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail to bikes during pandemic has 940 signatures
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.