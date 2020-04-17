Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 17

CTA, Pace and Metra to receive $1.4 billion in federal stimulus money (Sun-Times)

Advocates call for transit agencies to prioritize racial equity in COVID-19 response (Active Trans)

2 people, including 14-year-old girl, killed in Park Manor after SUV driver ran red (CBS)

Driver speeding on Archer died after running into another car and crashing into light pole (CBS)

Man punches nurse on CTA bus after accusing her of coughing on him (NBC)

Violence interrupters are doing outreach about social distancing on the West Side (Block Club)

West Ridge taxi company owner has parking lots full of cabs, but no work for drivers (Tribune)

Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail to bikes during pandemic has 940 signatures

