Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 14

  • Driver who ran a red fatally struck Donna Terrell, 59, in crosswalk in Matteson (Sun-Times)
  • Altercation on ‘L’ train leads to shot fired in Rosemont, charges against Chicago man (Journal & Topics)
  • UC psychologist: COVID-19 outbreaks show why cities need to invest in green spaces (Wisdom Center)
  • What would summer in Chicago be like with no street festivals? (Block Club)
  • Andersonville’s weed-centric Waldos Forever street fest is going digital (Block Club)
  • Hertitage Bicycles and Coffee says emergency restaurant grant “buys us more time” (Tribune)
  • Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail to bikes has 820+ signatures

