Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 14

Driver who ran a red fatally struck Donna Terrell, 59, in crosswalk in Matteson (Sun-Times)

Altercation on ‘L’ train leads to shot fired in Rosemont, charges against Chicago man (Journal & Topics)

UC psychologist: COVID-19 outbreaks show why cities need to invest in green spaces (Wisdom Center)

What would summer in Chicago be like with no street festivals? (Block Club)

Andersonville’s weed-centric Waldos Forever street fest is going digital (Block Club)

Hertitage Bicycles and Coffee says emergency restaurant grant “buys us more time” (Tribune)

Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail to bikes has 820+ signatures

