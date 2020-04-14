Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 14
- Driver who ran a red fatally struck Donna Terrell, 59, in crosswalk in Matteson (Sun-Times)
- Altercation on ‘L’ train leads to shot fired in Rosemont, charges against Chicago man (Journal & Topics)
- UC psychologist: COVID-19 outbreaks show why cities need to invest in green spaces (Wisdom Center)
- What would summer in Chicago be like with no street festivals? (Block Club)
- Andersonville’s weed-centric Waldos Forever street fest is going digital (Block Club)
- Hertitage Bicycles and Coffee says emergency restaurant grant “buys us more time” (Tribune)
- Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail to bikes has 820+ signatures
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.