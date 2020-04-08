Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 8

Man dies after being allegedly shoved in front of Red Line train at Jackson stop (NBC)

Man in his 60s allegedly attacked bus driver with pepper spray in Lincoln Park (FOX)

Lynda Lopez on supporting the transportation needs of essential workers (Active Trans)

CPD says it will conduct “roadside safety checks” to educate residents about Stay at Home (NBC)

COVID-19 silver lining: Metra hopes reduced service will expedite construction projects (RT&S)

Affordable housing complex near west end of 606 awarded $1.5M in tax credits (Block Club)

Window-singing session of “Lean on Me” by the late Bill Withers on Saturday 7 PM (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



