Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 8
- Man dies after being allegedly shoved in front of Red Line train at Jackson stop (NBC)
- Man in his 60s allegedly attacked bus driver with pepper spray in Lincoln Park (FOX)
- Lynda Lopez on supporting the transportation needs of essential workers (Active Trans)
- CPD says it will conduct “roadside safety checks” to educate residents about Stay at Home (NBC)
- COVID-19 silver lining: Metra hopes reduced service will expedite construction projects (RT&S)
- Affordable housing complex near west end of 606 awarded $1.5M in tax credits (Block Club)
- Window-singing session of “Lean on Me” by the late Bill Withers on Saturday 7 PM (Block Club)
