Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 24

In addition to Divvy, CTA deals, South Shore and Metra are offering freebies for riders (CBS)

What it’s like being a CTA worker during the pandemic (Tribune)

4 injured, including 2 officers, in Washington/Kildare pin-in crash (Sun-Times)

Construction of The 78, including raised bike lanes, pushes through the pandemic (Block Club)

Parents hold drive-by birthday parade for son (this would have been even cooler by bike) (Block Club)

Teddy bear-lined ‘Bear Walk’ connects neighbors during social distancing (Block Club)

Are there any job openings for delivery bikers during the pandemic? (The Chainlink)

More tributes of former CDOT chief John LaPlante, who died of COVID-19 (ATA, WBEZ, ENR)

