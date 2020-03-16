Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 16

  • As commuters stay home during pandemic, Metra waives monthly pass refund fees (Tribune)
  • Amidst the pandemic, foolish people packed bars for St. Patrick’s pub crawls (Block Club)
  • Driver strikes man filming long lines at CostCo in Niles (NBC)
  • Man in ski mask stabs man and boy at Argyle station (NBC)
  • Lipinski filed legislation to turn operational control of Union Station over to Metra (Crain’s)
  • Navy Pier Flyover delayed yet again due to problems with 1930s-era LSD bridge (Tribune)
  • Streetsblog Chicago received the 2020 nonprofit leadership award from Active Trans

