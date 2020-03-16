Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 16

As commuters stay home during pandemic, Metra waives monthly pass refund fees (Tribune)

Amidst the pandemic, foolish people packed bars for St. Patrick’s pub crawls (Block Club)

Driver strikes man filming long lines at CostCo in Niles (NBC)

Man in ski mask stabs man and boy at Argyle station (NBC)

Lipinski filed legislation to turn operational control of Union Station over to Metra (Crain’s)

Navy Pier Flyover delayed yet again due to problems with 1930s-era LSD bridge (Tribune)

Streetsblog Chicago received the 2020 nonprofit leadership award from Active Trans

