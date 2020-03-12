Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 12
- Here’s what CTA and Metra say they’re doing to fight the spread of coronavirus (Tribune)
- Metra riders say trains are empty as people stay home, but ridership is steady on CTA (Block Club)
- CTA police shooting victim Ariel Roman has filed a federal lawsuit agains the city (Tribune)
- Tow truck driver runs several lights, kills motorist, flees the scene in West Lawn (Sun-Times)
- Driver shot man, 70, in the leg after he tried to flee a minor car crash in S. Austin (Sun-Times)
- Residents asked to weigh in on what Catalpa pedestrian plaza should look like (Block Club)
- CTA forces employee to take down St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Kimball Brown stop (Block Club)
