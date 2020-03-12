Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 12

Here’s what CTA and Metra say they’re doing to fight the spread of coronavirus (Tribune)

Metra riders say trains are empty as people stay home, but ridership is steady on CTA (Block Club)

CTA police shooting victim Ariel Roman has filed a federal lawsuit agains the city (Tribune)

Tow truck driver runs several lights, kills motorist, flees the scene in West Lawn (Sun-Times)

Driver shot man, 70, in the leg after he tried to flee a minor car crash in S. Austin (Sun-Times)

Residents asked to weigh in on what Catalpa pedestrian plaza should look like (Block Club)

CTA forces employee to take down St. Patrick’s Day decorations at Kimball Brown stop (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.