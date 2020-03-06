Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 6

Proposed changes to MED schedule raises concerns with 59th Street stop users (Sun-Times)

Des Plaines awaits Metra approval of new train station on Oakton Street (Journal & Topics)

Metra’s reverse-commute service to Lake County exceeding first-year goal (Mass Transit)

Driver who killed Alyssa Lendino, 16, while doing 107 mph gets 4 years in prison (Tribune)

SUV driver injured after crashing on LSD and nearly falling into Lake Michigan (Sun-Times)

West Dundee to pay $10,800 for more work on traffic safety study (Tribune)

Mount Prospect hopes turn restricts at intersection will help keep pedestrians safe (Herald)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.