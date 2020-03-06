Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 6
- Proposed changes to MED schedule raises concerns with 59th Street stop users (Sun-Times)
- Des Plaines awaits Metra approval of new train station on Oakton Street (Journal & Topics)
- Metra’s reverse-commute service to Lake County exceeding first-year goal (Mass Transit)
- Driver who killed Alyssa Lendino, 16, while doing 107 mph gets 4 years in prison (Tribune)
- SUV driver injured after crashing on LSD and nearly falling into Lake Michigan (Sun-Times)
- West Dundee to pay $10,800 for more work on traffic safety study (Tribune)
- Mount Prospect hopes turn restricts at intersection will help keep pedestrians safe (Herald)
