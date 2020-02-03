Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 3

After 458 CTA crime incidents in 1 recent month, Lightfoot vows more policing, cams (Sun-Times)

CTA briefed residents and merchants about RPM impacts at 4 community meetings (WTTW)

Male pedestrian killed while trying to cross 1400 block of S. Lake Shore Drive (Tribune)

2 officers injured in South Chicago rollover crash (ABC)

Some reckless jerk keeps trying to “Tokyo drift” the Leland/Lincoln curve late at night (Block Club)

Here’s how you can support bus lanes on S. Halsted Street (Active Trans)

After Rte. 53 extension defeated, new bill calls for Rte. 53 Alternative Use Task Force (Active Trans)

New bill proposes Metra fare discounts for college students starting in 2021 (DePaulia)

2/16 Tailwind for Tools benefit at Rogers Park’s Recyclery nonprofit bike shop (Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.