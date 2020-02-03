Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 3
- After 458 CTA crime incidents in 1 recent month, Lightfoot vows more policing, cams (Sun-Times)
- CTA briefed residents and merchants about RPM impacts at 4 community meetings (WTTW)
- Male pedestrian killed while trying to cross 1400 block of S. Lake Shore Drive (Tribune)
- 2 officers injured in South Chicago rollover crash (ABC)
- Some reckless jerk keeps trying to “Tokyo drift” the Leland/Lincoln curve late at night (Block Club)
- Here’s how you can support bus lanes on S. Halsted Street (Active Trans)
- After Rte. 53 extension defeated, new bill calls for Rte. 53 Alternative Use Task Force (Active Trans)
- New bill proposes Metra fare discounts for college students starting in 2021 (DePaulia)
- 2/16 Tailwind for Tools benefit at Rogers Park’s Recyclery nonprofit bike shop (Chainlink)
