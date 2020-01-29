Series of meeting announced to discuss Pace North Shore service changes

A couple years ago Pace Suburban Bus and the CTA teamed up to study bus service on the Chicago region’s North Shore, the setting of many John Hughes teen comedies. The objectives of the North Shore Transit Service Coordination Plan and Market Analysis, completed in 2017, was to improve bus service and coordination in the area by studying existing travel demands and reviewing new developments in the region to improve, or modify service. Also, the planners hoped to increase the market for public transit through the better service and by making new connections.

Pace recently announced six public hearings to collect public input on Phase II of proposed service changes resulting from plan. These include adjustments to five routes (215, 225, 226, 422 and 423), the addition of one new route (424), and the cancelation of two routes (210 and 421). More info is available on the North Shore Coordination Plan page in the Projects & Studies section at PaceBus.com.

Here’s the meeting schedule:

January 30, 2020

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Chicago Public Library

Albany Park Branch

3401 W. Foster Ave.

Chicago

January 31, 2020

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Glenview Public Library

Community Room

1930 Glenview Rd.

Glenview

February 3, 2020

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Niles-Maine District Library

Commons Meeting Room

6960 W. Oakton St.

Niles

February 5, 2020

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Northbrook Public Library

Pollak Room

1201 Cedar Lane

Northbrook

February 11, 2020

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Levy Senior Center

Linden Room

300 Dodge Ave.

Evanston

February 18, 2020

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wilmette Public Library

Auditorium

1242 Wilmette Ave.

Wilmette