Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 27
- Tribune: Sterling Bay’s railroad easement purchase makes 606 extension much more likely
- What should Chicago be doing to prevent drivers from “blocking the box”? (Tribune)
- ComEd gets ready for the coming electric vehicle revolution (Tribune)
- Girl, 5, killed in Orland Park when car she was riding in was struck while driver turned left (Tribune)
- Driver killed pedestrian Joseph “Mr. Lincoln Highway” Townsley, 64, in Chicago Heights (Patch)
- Prosecutors: Driver charged in Chicago Heights crash had high BAC, THC in system (Tribune)
- Resident: Snow cleared at redeveloped side of Lathrop Homes, not low-income side (Block Club)
- Metra MD-N service delayed after train breaks down near Libertyville (NBC)
- Cary’s new Metra station recognized by American Public Works Association (NWH)
- Meet Mike Farrell, owner of Prairie Path Cycles in Batavia (Tribune)
- The NBA All-Star weekend jerseys pay tribute to Chicago’s ‘L’ lines (WGN)
- Michigan Ave. pedestrian safety town hall 2/13, 6:30 PM at Ogden School, 24 W. Walton St.
