Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 27

Tribune: Sterling Bay’s railroad easement purchase makes 606 extension much more likely

What should Chicago be doing to prevent drivers from “blocking the box”? (Tribune)

ComEd gets ready for the coming electric vehicle revolution (Tribune)

Girl, 5, killed in Orland Park when car she was riding in was struck while driver turned left (Tribune)

Driver killed pedestrian Joseph “Mr. Lincoln Highway” Townsley, 64, in Chicago Heights (Patch)

Prosecutors: Driver charged in Chicago Heights crash had high BAC, THC in system (Tribune)

Resident: Snow cleared at redeveloped side of Lathrop Homes, not low-income side (Block Club)

Metra MD-N service delayed after train breaks down near Libertyville (NBC)

Cary’s new Metra station recognized by American Public Works Association (NWH)

Meet Mike Farrell, owner of Prairie Path Cycles in Batavia (Tribune)

The NBA All-Star weekend jerseys pay tribute to Chicago’s ‘L’ lines (WGN)

Michigan Ave. pedestrian safety town hall 2/13, 6:30 PM at Ogden School, 24 W. Walton St.

