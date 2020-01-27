Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 27

  • Tribune: Sterling Bay’s railroad easement purchase makes 606 extension much more likely
  • What should Chicago be doing to prevent drivers from “blocking the box”? (Tribune)
  • ComEd gets ready for the coming electric vehicle revolution (Tribune)
  • Girl, 5, killed in Orland Park when car she was riding in was struck while driver turned left (Tribune)
  • Driver killed pedestrian Joseph “Mr. Lincoln Highway” Townsley, 64, in Chicago Heights (Patch)
  • Prosecutors: Driver charged in Chicago Heights crash had high BAC, THC in system (Tribune)
  • Resident: Snow cleared at redeveloped side of Lathrop Homes, not low-income side (Block Club)
  • Metra MD-N service delayed after train breaks down near Libertyville (NBC)
  • Cary’s new Metra station recognized by American Public Works Association (NWH)
  • Meet Mike Farrell, owner of Prairie Path Cycles in Batavia (Tribune)
  • The NBA All-Star weekend jerseys pay tribute to Chicago’s ‘L’ lines (WGN)
  • Michigan Ave. pedestrian safety town hall 2/13, 6:30 PM at Ogden School, 24 W. Walton St.

