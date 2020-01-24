Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 24

  • CMAP study finds several Metra, CTA stations, have shortage of nearby sidewalks (Tribune)
  • 4 adults injured in crash involving school bus, 2 other vehicles at 79th/Stony (CBS)
  • Cam footage leads to arrest for robbery, attempted sexual assault on Red Line near Morse (NBC)
  • CPD: Teens targeted by armed robbers on the Red Line twice this month (CBS)
  • 2 police officers injured by unruly Metra rider who refused to pay fare (Patch)
  • Millennium Station evacuated just after Metra resolves issues that caused lengthy delays (Tribune)
  • The Real Chi looks at efforts to bring more Divvy stations to the West  and Southwest sides
  • Two Batavia schools selected to participate in Kane County Cycle Club program (KCC)
  • Cosmic Bikes’ Justyna Frank joins BRAIN’s 2020 State of Retail panel
  • Palatine board asks for a road widening, Active Trans and others oppose it (Daily Herald)
  • Residents worry 14-story, 90-spot office West Loop office tower would be too near Metra tracks (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.