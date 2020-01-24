Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 24
- CMAP study finds several Metra, CTA stations, have shortage of nearby sidewalks (Tribune)
- 4 adults injured in crash involving school bus, 2 other vehicles at 79th/Stony (CBS)
- Cam footage leads to arrest for robbery, attempted sexual assault on Red Line near Morse (NBC)
- CPD: Teens targeted by armed robbers on the Red Line twice this month (CBS)
- 2 police officers injured by unruly Metra rider who refused to pay fare (Patch)
- Millennium Station evacuated just after Metra resolves issues that caused lengthy delays (Tribune)
- The Real Chi looks at efforts to bring more Divvy stations to the West and Southwest sides
- Two Batavia schools selected to participate in Kane County Cycle Club program (KCC)
- Cosmic Bikes’ Justyna Frank joins BRAIN’s 2020 State of Retail panel
- Palatine board asks for a road widening, Active Trans and others oppose it (Daily Herald)
- Residents worry 14-story, 90-spot office West Loop office tower would be too near Metra tracks (Block Club)
